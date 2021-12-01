Fargo church plans outdoor Nativity with live animals

FARGO (KVRR) – An outdoor Nativity featuring actors with live animals will be on display at a Fargo church this weekend.

Faith United Methodist Church will stage the “live Nativity” at 909 19th Ave. N. on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event, which also includes Christmas music, hot cider and holiday treats, will be held regardless of the weather.

Parking will be available on the north side of the church building, just off 19th Ave., accessed by either 9-1/2 or 10th Streets.