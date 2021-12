Gov. Walz coming to Dilworth to visit proposed jobs & projects site

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is headed to Dilworth Thursday as part of his statewide Local Jobs and Projects Tour.

The governor wants to hear from Minnesotans and visit projects he’s considering in his bonding proposal for the 2022 Legislative session.

Walz will be joined by DFL State Senator Kent Eken of Twin Valley, DFL State Representative Paul Marquart of Dilworth and Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson.