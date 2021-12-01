Indoor golf facility Suite Shots’ opening delayed because of supply & labor shortages

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Local entrepreneurs have been working to bring golf back early this season, but supply chain shortages have delayed the timeline.

“My brother experienced a Top Golf in Miami, spring of 2019, and he gave me a call and said we need to do this in Fargo and I ended up contacting a few people that had talked to me about the same idea and before we knew it we had meetings put together and we talked about how we could partner,” Suite Shots General Manager and Golf Pro Mark Johnson said.

The group developed its vision for Suite Shots and was soon ready to tee off on their new venture of a year round golf facility with a lot more to offer.

“A full service restaurant and bar; we have banquet rooms for fundraising groups. We’re also a little different from Top Golf in that we have learn-to-play space so we’ve created a golf academy as well as retail sales, club fitting, club repair and a special room that’s a combined simulator space and then a putting room,” Johnson said.

The putting room will named the Don Johnson Short Game Center named after the brothers’ late father who coached golf for Shanley High School for 32 years. The ball looked to be rolling smoothly to their target open of November until the project was delayed.

“With the supply side challenges and certainly labor challenges that we have seen with our contractors, that looks more like the end of January before we’re going to get our certificate of occupancy so probably open to the public more like the middle of February,” Johnson said.

Supply chain issues as simple as not having windows have delayed projects such as painting and heating the building as the weather gets colder.

Eventually with state of the art golf technology and 60 climate controlled hitting suites and training programs, Suite Shots looks forward to teeing off soon.

Pending anymore unforeseen challenges, Suite Shots hopes to have a soft opening in late January as they prepare to open their doors fully.