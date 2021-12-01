LIVE: Giving Tree Helps Shelter Animals Have Happy Holidays

Giving Tree is up at Natural Pet Center through Christmas Eve

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) — The giving season extends to our four legged friends in need thanks to one local store.

Natural Pet Center is hosting its annual Giving Tree for shelter pets at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue and Cat’s Cradle.

You can pick a tag off the tree with a pet’s photo and the gifts it wants for the holidays.

Then all you have to do is buy the items to make their holiday season bright.

Natural Pet Center owner Michelle Smith says even pets get excited around the holidays.

She adds, “I think they feel our emotions too, so when we’re hyped up they’re hyped up. And you can see, especially with the dogs that come in to shop, they’re excited and know where they are. They know this is their store so they’re excited to get a present.”

Their goal is to get gifts for a couple hundred animals in local shelters. The Giving Tree will be up at Natural Pet Center through Christmas Eve. Their address is 3037 13th Ave S. in Fargo.