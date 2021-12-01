NDSU Football’s Miller Ready For Another Playoff Opportunity As Starter

Miller makes his third playoff start on Saturday against Southern Illinois

FARGO, N.D — Since quarterback Cam Miller has taken over as the starter, the North Dakota State offense has been clicking on all cylinders. After placing Quincy Patterson in week eight against Missouri State, Miller has thrown for 785 yards, eight touchdowns and just 30 incompletions.

The sophomore has come a long way from his first career start in the FCS Playoffs last spring against Eastern Washington. The Eagles limited him to just 80 yards that day, however that hasn’t stopped QB1 from airing it out since with two 200 plus yard passing performances continuing to build confidence having four starts going in.

“When you’ve been in a playoff game, it makes it a lot easier. I felt even after the Eastern Washington game, I was pretty nervous before that one because it was my first and in the postseason,” Miller said. “Once you get the first one under your belt, it’s been pretty easy. I have a big factor in the way the game plays out and I feel like no matter what happens, I’m the guy.”

“You can never minimize the value of gameday reps. Doesn’t matter what position,” head coach Matt Entz said. “If you’re a quarterback, a running back or offensive lineman. Practice reps are tremendous. You’re trying to emulate the game. You’re trying to replicate what you’re seeing on Saturday but getting out there and playing under the lights in front of a crowd. Having to go through the communication that happens on gameday, you can never never have enough of those.”

Its the 14th meeting all time between NDSU and SIU. The Bison lead the series, 9-4 and are 5-0 against them in the FargoDome.

The Salukis lost eight straight before winning the last match-up in the spring.

The Herd have not lost to a conference opponent in the playoffs with a perfect 7-0 mark including a 35-1 tally when playing at home.