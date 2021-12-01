West Fargo says stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo officials are urging people to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller says the integrity of ice on retention ponds and rivers are lowered by several factors, including water flowing under the ice, temperature changes, salt water drainage and sump pumps placed throughout retention ponds. He says snow can insulate the ice, impacting ice formation and hiding signs of unsafe ice.

“The best way to stay safe is to stay off West Fargo’s retention ponds and the Sheyenne River in the winter. “Retention ponds and the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after they ice over.”

“Due to constantly changing factors, bodies of water in the city are not safe to go on and are not meant for recreational activities,” Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

If someone does fall through the ice, you should call 911 immediately. Firefighters have specialized equipment and training to respond safely to these situations.