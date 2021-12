Girls H.S. Basketball Roundup: Kindred, Park Rapids Win

Kindred and Park Rapids get road wins over Richland and DGF

FARGO, N.D — Kindred girls basketball improves to 2-0 on the season with a 80-40 win over Richland. The Vikings have combined for 159 points in their first two games.

Park Rapids girls basketball gets the road win over DGF, 55-42, and improves to 2-0 on the year.