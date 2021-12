Gunshots reported in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating gunshots fired Wednesday night in the 1200 block of 27th Ave. S.

Officers located evidence, which confirmed that gunshots had been fired. There were no injuries.

No arrest has been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department on-duty supervisor at 701-451-7660 or 218-299-5120 to make a report.