Watch: Walz discusses discovery of Omicron variant during visit to Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – The nation’s second discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Dept. of Health says the variant was found in a Hennepin County man who recently traveled to New York City. The man developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24.

The man was vaccinated and has fully recovered. He recently attended an anime convention in New York.

Gov. Tim Walz was asked about the variant’s discovery during a visit to Dilworth Thursday. He credited Minnesota’s robust variant surveillance program.

“First and foremost, it’s not surprising” Walz said. “The reason that we found it is because we do this better, California, us and Massachusetts have the best (testing). And that allows us to find it sooner.”

“Nothing has changed in our approach to this” Walz added. “The way out of it is to get vaccinated, do your boosters. We’re still in a tough spot in the upper Midwest. We’re in a tough spot in Minnesota.”