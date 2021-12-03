Jury seated for trial in Daunte Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS – A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minnesota police officer who claims she mixed up her gun and Taser when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death in April in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. The 49-year-old Potter quit the force two days after the shooting.

Wright was shot and killed after a traffic stop in which he tried to get back in his car as police sought to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

His death set off several nights of confrontations between police and protesters outside the Brooklyn Center police station.