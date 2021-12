Child hit by vehicle in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo police say a child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened at around 6:35 a.m. when the child was crossing the street near Veterans Blvd. and 26th Ave.

Police say the driver was not cited. The investigation remains open.