‘I’m not ashamed of it anymore:’ Everson Griffin shares bipolar diagnosis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is opening up about his mental health.

Griffin, 33, shared that he is bipolar in an Instagram post Friday evening and wrote that he will be an advocate for mental health. His caption states:

It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers. #bEGreat #mentalhealthawareness

Questions about his mental health were raised last week after he made several posts on his Instagram and saying someone was trying to kill him in his home. Despite efforts from law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists, Griffen refused to come out for hours. He came out of his home “without incident” mid-afternoon on November 24. The Vikings said he is “getting the care he needs” after the incident.

Griffen was placed on the Vikings’ reserve/non-football illness list last Friday, November 26.

The defensive end stepped away for several games in 2018 to undergo a mental health evaluation following a series of incidents that had the team concerned about his well-being.

Griffen spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, rejoining the team this season after playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in 2020.