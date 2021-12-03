Overdose leads to woman’s death, one arrest in northwest Minnesota

James Morin

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. (KVRR/KFGO) – Pennington County authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal drug overdose.

The overdose occurred at a residence in St. Hilaire, seven miles south of Thief River Falls, and resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman. Deputies responded to the call about 10:30 pm Thursday.

Overnight, law enforcement served a search warrant in Thief River Falls where 23-year old James Morin was taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Ray Kuznia, Morin’s charges have not been filed yet and most likely will not be decided until next week after a review by the Pennington County Attorney’s office.

The woman’s name has not been released.