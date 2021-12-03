Play of the Week Nominees: December 3rd

Davies, DGF battle for high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week are the first of the winter season.

First from the ice, Davies Cam Bullinger with the dangles scoring the first goal for the Eagles in a victory over Fargo North.

Is it better than what we saw from the hardwood in Minnesota girls basketball? DGF’s Gabbee Tucker putting the moves on the defender and finishing off the bucket in a game Thursday night against Park Rapids at home.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.