Holiday Express and Holiday Winterfest brings holiday events to Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Holiday Express and Winter Fest kicked off the holiday season at Broadway Square in downtown Fargo.

The Fargo Park District and the Downtown Community Partnership offers several activities for the community to enjoy right before the Xcel Energy Holiday Lights parade.

There were Christmas carolers, holiday shopping, ice skating, hot cocoa, smores, holiday prizes, and festive games.

Downtown Community Partnership is excited to be back hosting the event after skipping a year due to COVID-19.

“Seeing all the people enjoying it, taking pictures, and really having a great overall experience – being able to document that and love downtown as much as we do,” said Hannah Boor, Downtown Community Partnership.

Several vendors attend the downtown event, selling everything from holiday treats to wreathes.