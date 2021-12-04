Man rescued after falling through ice on Red River

The fire department says the man was in a hole that was approximately six feet in diameter.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man is rescued after falling through the ice on the Red River.

The Fargo Fire Department says the man was walking across the river near Dike East around 1:30 when the ice broke. He was able to hold himself above water.

A firefighter in an ice rescue suit attempted to get to the man but also fell in. Crews on shore were able to pull the two back in with a tagline.

The man was taken to Sanford Ambulance for care since he was in the icy water for seven minutes.

Both Fargo and Moorhead police and fire departments were on the scene to assist.

The Fargo Fire Department wants to remind people to stay off the river in the winter.