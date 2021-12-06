Fargo pharmacy closes, cites financial trouble

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A pharmacy in South Fargo has closed, with the pharmacist-owner telling the State Board of Pharmacy that the business is no longer able to be financially viable.

Thrifty Pharmacy in Southgate Hornbacher’s on 32nd Ave. S. closed in late November.

Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Mark Hardy says patient records have been transferred to Linson Pharmacy inside Family Fare at 3175 25th St. S.

Hardy says customers may use Linson or have their records transferred to a pharmacy of their choice.