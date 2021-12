Fargo woman sentenced to 30 years for death of toddler

Brandi Adeleke

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Fargo woman to 30 years in prison for the death of a 15-month-old girl that she was caring for.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandi Adeleke had earlier pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse.

Meka Ducheneaux died about a year ago from what doctors said was blunt force trauma.

Adeleke claimed that she had left the baby alone in the bathtub and found her unresponsive.