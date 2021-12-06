Fargo’s Code Ninjas offering free classes as part of Computer Science Education Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Do you know of someone who loves video or app games and wants to learn how to make them?

As part of Computer Science Education Week, Fargo’s Code Ninjas is partnering with Microsoft Make Code to offer Hour of Code and Game Jam sessions for free. No coding experience is needed.

Kids can make a variety of games including platform, maze and ping pong.

Children of all ages can learn the ways of coding.

“Our youngest kid right now is four-years-old. Obviously, they can’t read, so everything that they learn is hands-on. So, they’re learning binary numbers by making bracelets with two different colors,” Code Ninjas Fargo Center Manager Han Do said.

Computer Science Education Week runs through Sunday Dec. 12. Click here to sign up.