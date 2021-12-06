Minneapolis police chief to retire

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday that he is stepping down.

The 54-year-old Arradondo said it was time for new leadership at the department. He’ll step down in January, with Mayor Jacob Frey appointing a replacement.

Arradondo led the department when four police officers were charged in George Floyd’s death.

Arradondo was promoted in 2017, following the firing of his predecessor for her handling of the fatal police shooting of Justine Damond.

He was seen as an agent of change in a department described by many as discriminatory toward the city’s people of color.