Slumberland Furniture gives beds to kids in need

How they brought tears of joy and smiles during its Making Homes for the Holidays.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In 27 years Slumberland Furniture says it has donated a couple thousand beds to kids in need during the holidays.

“This is going to be a huge surprise for her, so I thank you guys a lot. It’s making me emotional, so thank you,” Mom of three Tacinca L said.

“Some of the kids that we’re delivering these mattresses to have maybe never had a bed of their very own before. So, tonight they’ll get to sleep in their own brand new bed,” said Slumberland Furniture General Manager Derick Vettleson said.

The holidays inspire us to give and that’s what Slumberland Furniture has been doing.

“Slumberland Furniture is going to donate 51 brand new mattress sets to kids in need here,” said Vettleson.

It truly takes a village and the community has rallied around these children in need who come from problematic homes or are homeless.

“We partner with organizations like the Salvation Army. We partner with some ladies in town that make handmade quilts for each and every bed. We also get sheets donated by a Walmart. We also get plush little toys from Pet Smart and North Dakota Elite Cheer donates pillows and then they decorate pillowcases with fun designs,” Vettleson said.

The Knights of Columbus have also been a partner since the beginning and they deliver all the beds.

“Great time of the year to go in and bring these beds to children who can’t have the opportunity to purchase their own and the parents have been very appreciative of it,” Paul Kockmann with Knights of Columbus said.

Kids in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth received beds.