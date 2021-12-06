West Fargo’s Simon “Right Fit” For NDSU’s Women’s Hoops; Packers Ready To Meet Goals

The junior committed to the Bison as she gets ready to lead her team to a state tournament appearance

WEST FARGO, N.D — Head coach Jory Collins and North Dakota State women’s basketball tapping in to some local flavor and getting a commitment from West Fargo’s Miriley Simon for the 2023 class.

The 6 foot one junior has played on varsity since freshman year and led the Packers in scoring her sophomore season averaging a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 57 percent from the field. Those numbers were top five in the EDC.

Simon had one other division one offer from Omaha in the Summit League and three division two offers including MSUM and Northern State. Simon says the Bison’s style really fits her game.

“Jory likes what I did and thinks I can do even better there and he’s building something there and I want to add to that,” Simon said. “I’m a post player so I feel like I can be an Emily Dietz and get to her abilities. I definitely look up to her. She’s doing great at NDSU so I feel like if I can get to where she’s at, that’ll be really cool.”

“She has some size to her where she’s big and strong but she’s also got some nimbleness and quickness,” head coach Mike Benson said. “When you get to that division one level, it provides that unique skill set. What sets you apart. She’s also spent a lot of time working on other skills like dribbling, shooting and finishing so she’s the complete package.”

The Packers enter this season looking to build off an 18-5 record and are picked to finish third in the conference. There is one main goal both Simon and Benson say has yet to be accomplished and aim for it to happen.

“I’m going to try and shoot some threes this year. Just keep improving,” Simon said. “If I get double teamed, that’s good for me and my team because I can just hit it to them for an open three. Get them open. Get us the win. Nobody on this team has made it to the state tournament so it would be nice for all of us to get there.”

“We have some hungry in us. Desire to keep getting better everyday,” Benson says. “The expectation is trying to make the state tournament. We’ve been on a little bit of a dry spell lately but the league has been really really good. There’s been some turnover and we’ve been able to retain some of our key players so I like our chances this year.”

West Fargo tips off their season Tuesday night on the road against Moorhead.