98% occupancy in Minnesota hospital intensive care units

MINNEAPOLIS – The number of people hospitalized in intensive care in Minnesota has reached the highest level yet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is reporting a 98% occupancy rate in adult ICU beds when COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients are included. Nearly 350 people are receiving intensive care.

M Health Fairview doctor, Andrew Olson, is urging people to get vaccinated and limit exposure in crowds. Among the 307 COVID-19 patients at M Health Fairview hospitals, 72% are unvaccinated.

The delta variant is the dominant strain in Minnesota, which had the highest rate of new infections in the U.S. over the past seven days, according to data Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.