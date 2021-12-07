Fargo Park District announces plans for Fargo Sports Complex

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Park District announces its plans for the new Fargo Sports Complex and the support of 11 community partners.

Construction is planned on 100 acres just west of Interstate 29, between 52nd Avenue and 64th Avenues South.

The facility will include 1 full size indoor soccer turf field, 4 full sized basketball courts, administrative offices, multipurpose community space, and an indoor walking track.

Park District officials say the facility will address a critically unmet need for indoor recreation facilities available in the Fargo community.

“It is just a win for the entire area. As we mentioned before, it is going to make an economic generator for Fargo and I think the families are going to win. I mean their kids are going to be able and get out and participate,” said Dave Leker, Fargo Park District Executive Director.

Sanford Health will serve as a business partner for complex with the facility also serving as a home for Sanford POWER.