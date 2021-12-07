H.S. Hockey Roundup: Roseau Boys, Davies Girls Win Rivalry Battles

Section final and state championship rematches from last season

FARGO, N.D — Tuesday night on the ice brought two rivalry match-ups back to life.

In a rematch of the section championship from last spring, Roseau boys hockey topped Moorhead in a high scoring affair, 7-6.

Davies girls hockey scored three first period goals to top Fargo North-South 4-1. Its the second win in a row for the Eagles over the Spruins who beat them in the state championship game last spring.