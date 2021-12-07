Man sentenced to 7 years for prostitution robbery scheme

FARGO (KVRR) – An eighth person charged in connection with a prostitution robbery scheme in Fargo has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Thirty-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Fargo was part of a group that lured men to apartments through an online ad that promoted prostitution.

“The victim arranged to meet an individual for the purpose of commercial sex at an apartment building in Fargo” Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase said. “Using dangerous weapons, Mitchell and his co-defendants robbed the commercial sex customer by threats of force and actual force after he arrived at the apartment building.”

“The defendants sought to take advantage of a customer of commercial sex whom they believed would be unwilling to go to law enforcement if he was robbed, but fortunately the victim called 911 immediately following the robbery.”

Chase says seven other people connected to the case have pleaded guilty.