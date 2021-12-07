NDSU’s Patterson Finding Confidence With New Role in the Offense

Patterson has own personnel set in offense to run the ball

FARGO, N.D. — It’s been a season of highs and lows for North Dakota State quarterback Quincy Patterson. Patterson led the bison as starter out of fall camp to a 6-0 record before suffering a shoulder injury week seven against Missouri State and ultimately getting sidelined for Cam Miller who has been QB1 since.

The experience of losing that role has taught Patterson to keep that belief in himself.

“I lost that immediately and it showed. I had six weeks of terrible practice and I shot myself in the foot,” Patterson said. “Cam has done a great job and we all know that. I didn’t even give myself a chance to really do anything because of me not taking everything with a grain of salt. Letting all the negative comments and boos weigh on me.”

When Patterson left that game after an interception, his parents were not there and it took him a while to tell them, however, once they found out became an immediate support system.

“My mom was texting me stuff everyday like be your best self today and bible verses,” Patterson said. “Stuff like that. It became a big help and glad I have parents who are like that.”

Once Patterson was healthy enough to return to the field, the ability to run remained a threat to opposing defenses. In the regular season, the Virginia Tech transfer was the second leading rusher and had seven touchdowns on the ground.

“We just tried to find a way to get our best players on the field and find efficient and explosive ways to move the football,” offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl said. “It’s something we’ve had multiple repetitions at going through this entire year. It was really just implementing it into the game plan and then call it on Saturday.

It turned out as a massive success, Patterson had 84 yards rushing against Southern Illinois including a 32-yard touchdown to cap off the 38-7 win.

“I was struggling in practice a ton just because it’s one of those things were you doubt yourself with what happened that one game,” Patterson said. “That one touchdown I had and really all the plays I made helped with that confidence and feel it will lead to a better week this week.”