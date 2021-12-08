Amazon donates toys to West Fargo Police to hand out to kids

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Amazon donates $3,000 worth of toys to the West Fargo Police Department.

Officers will hand them out to kids throughout December and next year.

While responding to calls officers will try and use the toys to help kids cope with trauma.

Officers want to build relationships with the community and make sure kids’ first interaction with police isn’t a distress call.

Items donated include dolls, action figures, sports equipment and toy cars.

“If you take a look around this is a pretty impressive array of things that are going to be really impactful for our community, so it just exemplifies the impact and importance the community has on the success of our efforts to protect and serve,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

This program is incorporated into the one million acts of kindness initiative.