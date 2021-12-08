Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to take over U.S. Women’s National Team

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve already knows what it’s like to win Olympic gold as an assistant coach. Now she’ll get to the chance to do it for the first time as the leader of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports.

Reeve on Wednesday was named the next head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team. It was made official at a news conference at Target Center, home of the Lynx, with USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley and U.S.A Women’s National Team Director Briana Weiss on hand.

Reeve was most recently the assistant for Dawn Staley as Team USA won the Olympic gold in Tokyo. Lynx players Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier also won gold medals on that team, the seventh straight gold medal for Team USA in Olympic competition. Back in 2016, Reeve was an assistant on the team that won gold with Fowles, Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus.

Staley stepped down as head coach after the Olympics, leaving the position open for somebody else to take over the dynasty. That someone is Reeve, who has won at a high level pretty much ever since she got into coaching.