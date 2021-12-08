Police arrest man for fleeing, assault in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KVRR) – One man is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night in Moorhead.

Capt. Deric Swenson says around 8:15 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 1700-block of 30th Ave. S.

Stop sticks were eventually used to stop the vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Scott Hart. Hart’s vehicle collided with a Moorhead police vehicle during the incident, but the damage was minimal.

Swenson says the officer recognized Hart’s vehicle because it was involved in a previous fleeing incident.

Swenson says Hart is being held on charges that include fleeing and 2nd-degree assault.