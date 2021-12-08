UND Hockey Looking To Finish First Half Strong

Play final two games before break at Colorado College

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey remains the number even team in the country and top squad in the NCHC this week after dropping Friday’s game and winning Saturday’s game in their series versus Duluth Minnesota and St. Cloud State.

I just think we have to play Fridays like we do Saturdays.,” Freshman forward Jackson Kunz said. “Honestly its kind of hard to explain what it is its just mental.. Being mentally strong on Fridays if things aren’t going our way especially on the road.”

UND has been outscored 17-3 over the last 3 Friday nights and have spent an hour and 15 minutes in the penalty box. On Saturdays however, they have outscored the same opponents 10-6, with only 18 penalty minutes.

“To have this adversity of the Friday Saturday flip on and off, we’re identifying it early in the season and when it comes to the big stretches in playoffs that’s where its going to matter most,” sophomore forward Louis Jamernik said.

With an average age of just 21.6 years-old, UND is the 9th youngest team in the nation and are still developing their fortitude.

“Just having more of a mental toughness when adversity hits and having some resiliency,” head coach Brad Berry said.

“After splitting their last three series, the UND Fighting Hawks will next skate into altitude looking to elevate their game against Colorado College.

“It’s going to be really exciting they have an NHL size rink now so it’s gonna be smaller, especially that might help out with the altitude change as well cause you know playing on a big ice with an altitude change can be pretty heavy,” Jamernik said.

The Hawks have won their last four meetings with the Tigers by a combined score of 14-4 and hope to extend that streak to six by playing a full 120 minutes of their best hockey.