Anonymous donor leaves $5,000 at Fargo Salvation Army

(courtesy, Salvation Army)

FARGO (KVRR) – There was quite a surprise Wednesday for the Fargo Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Volunteer Kristi Simmons says an anonymous man made a visit to the downtown building Wednesday and left $5,000 in cash.

Simmons says the man didn’t want to draw attention at the kettle locations, so he decided to come straight to the office.

She says the generous donation was something that nobody could have anticipated.