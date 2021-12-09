Juvenile arrested for making violent threat at Liberty M.S.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police says a juvenile from Fargo has been arrested for threatening violent acts at Liberty Middle School on Snapchat.

The threat came in around 11:30 Thursday morning and was reported to a School Resource Officer via text-a-tip. The child was apprehended an hour later.

Police say the juvenile acted alone and didn’t plan to carry out the threat. Authorities say there are no other suspects

A report has been forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for a Class C felony terrorizing charge.

Two juveniles were arrested earlier this week for threatening to shoot up Cheney Middle School.

Police thank the students who reported the threat and say officers will have an increased presence at all West Fargo Public Schools.