Study under way to examine dramatic rise in law enforcement pursuits

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Law enforcement officials say vehicle pursuits are increasing dramatically. Some call it a treacherous trend nationwide. Minnesota and North Dakota are no exception as they deal with the issue.

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, safety education officer for the North Dakota Highway Patrol, says they saw a drop in pursuits statewide in 2018 and 2019 but the cases have since skyrocketed. In 2020, there were 113. As of the end of this November, there were 98 statewide. He says it’s hard to understand why there’s been such an increase but he says troopers are well aware of the dangers.

Data from the Moorhead Police Department shows that from 2014 to 2020 the department saw an average of about 9 additional pursuits each year. Based on the 73 pursuits in the city in 2020, they anticipated 82 in 2021. However, police have recorded 100 so far this year and are expecting 111 total by the end of the year.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office has seen significantly fewer pursuits, with 15 cases so far this year, compared to 14 in 2020, 19 in 2019. The Minnesota State Patrol figures show more than 3,100 pursuits last year.

A research study underway at the University of Minnesota suggests there’s a strong connection between vehicle thefts and “super speeding” that has led to the huge increase in police pursuits,

Dr. Nichole Morris is leading the research on the psychology of why it’s happening at this rate. Morris says there’s been a “safety culture shift.” Her team is charged with answering the “why” and will then move on to what can be done to control the problem with new technology.