Two men indicted in fatal attack on Fort Berthold reservation

BISMARCK, N.D. – Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with a fatal beating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

An FBI affidavit alleges Edward Finley and Kenneth Grady, both 30, caused the death of 38-year-old Valentino White Jr. by punching and kicking him in an October attack at a New Town mobile home.

The affidavit says White at one point allegedly was upset with another man and pulled a knife.

Later Finley allegedly punched White and knocked him off a chair and when White tried to fight back witnesses said Finley and Grady punched and kicked him in the head during the altercation, which later resulted in his death.