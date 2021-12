H.S Hockey Roundup: East Grand Forks, South-Shanley Victorious

East Grand Forks and Fargo South-Shanley come out with wins on Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D — East Grand Fork and Grand Forks Central met at the Civic Center in a rivalry match-up Tuesday night. The Knights got out to a 2-1 lead after two periods before the Green Wave surged back to win it with two late goals, 3-2.

Fargo South-Shanley went to West Fargo and scored three first period goals on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Packers.