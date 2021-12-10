Mapleton fire chief accused of drunken driving

Kayla Cross

FARGO (KVRR) – The fire chief in Mapleton, North Dakota is accused of drunken driving after being involved in a crash in West Fargo.

Kayla Cross is charged with DUI refusal. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

Cross is also an assistant fire chief in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Court documents say on Nov. 13, Cross was on Sheyenne St. when she was cited by a West Fargo police officer shortly before 2:00 a.m.

The report says Cross had been involved in a crash, but details were not included.

Cross has pleaded not guilty. She was originally charged in West Fargo Municipal Court. Her case was transferred to district court.

Mapleton Mayor Andrew Draeger says the city hasn’t decided whether disciplinary action will be taken. Moorhead city officials weren’t available for comment. Cross declined to comment.

A trial date has not been set.