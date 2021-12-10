Play of the Week Nominees: December 10

Davies, Fargo South battle for the Chris Heise high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week show love to the ice and the hardwood.

First from the ice, Davies girls hockey captain Morgan Savageau with the filthy stick move to score one of four Eagles goals in a win over Fargo North-South.

Is it better than what we saw from the hardwood in North Dakota girls basketball? Fargo South’s Adie Wagner putting some sauce on the no-look pass to help the Bruins win their home opener over Oak Grove last Friday.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.