UPDATE: Hennepin Co. Sheriff faces four charges including DWI following crash near Alexandria

UPDATE: Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been charged with four misdemeanors including DWI in connection with a crash on I-94 near Alexandria Wednesday morning.

Hutchinson has been charged with Fourth-degree Driving While Impaired, operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 Within Two Hours and Carrying a Pistol Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says his blood alcohol content was .13 which was determined by a urine sample.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an alcohol-related crash near Alexandria Wednesday morning that involved Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson.

According to the crash report, Hutchinson was eastbound on I-94, about five miles east of Alexandria, when his SUV left the road and rolled over.

Hutchinson was taken to the hospital in Alexandria. He’s being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hutchinson released a written statement.

“I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash.”

Charges have not been filed.

The State Patrol says Hutchinson was driving a Hennepin County vehicle at the time of the crash.