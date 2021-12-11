Fargo Ice Fishing Show is drawing in a crowd

The show runs through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -Ice fishing season is here and people are stocking up on the latest gear at the 3rd annual Fargo Ice Fishing Show.

Around 75 vendors and 12 new displays, featuring tons of fishing gear and equipment are at the event.

Admission for adults is 12 dollars and kids 12 and under can get in free all weekend long at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

There is something for all levels of fishermen at the show.

“We expect to get 7,000 to 10,000 people through the door. The turnout has been great so far and the vendors are really excited to be back, talking ice fishing with all the people that are here. There are so many great innovators here that just come up with really neat product for ice fishing,” said Tony Aloia, Fargo Ice Fishing Show organizer.

“Take advantage of the deals that are going on today. These are better deals than you are going to see the entire season and this is the time to buy – the selection is good, the people and the product are both here,” added Adam Rinas, Glacial Lakes SnoBear Owner.

