Fargo South’s Wagner Wins High School Play of the Week

Adie Wagner takes home play of the week win with 61 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Fargo South girls basketball and Adie Wagner.

Wagner’s no-look pass helped the Bruins win their season opener over Oak Grove last Friday.

Congrats to the MSUM Commit and the Bruins on the win.