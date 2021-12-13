Minot Head Start to fire unvaccinated staff over federal mandate

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Head Start program is preparing to fire 18% of its staff next month because they’ve refused to comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The program is funded entirely with federal dollars so teachers and staff must comply with the mandate by January.

The program’s director says the firings will force the closure of six Head Start classrooms and three Early Head Start classrooms.

About 100 children in Head Start and 16 in Early Head Start will lose their slots. Parents were notified last week.