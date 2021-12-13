Sanford Health Veterans Square Clinic is new home for pediatric specialty care in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health completes an expansion to the Veterans Square Clinic on 40th Street and Veterans Boulevard to become the new home for pediatric specialty care.

Thirty new exam rooms and two consult rooms have been added costing $3.6 million.

The expansion was made two years after the clinic opened.

There will be primary and specialty care at Veterans Square and pediatric specialties in endocrinology, genetics, infectious disease, nephrology, neurology, sleep and rheumatology.

“We have the most comprehensive pediatric subspecialty here in the state. We also, again, have the only designated children’s hospital here. For us to be able to take care of these patients from head to toe close to home is really key for our community and our patients and families,” Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Justin Horner said.

The clinic also offers same-day appointments.