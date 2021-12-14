City officials discuss adding ID scanners at Fargo bars

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo officials are looking into big changes in liquor laws.

Police Chief David Zibolski started a discussion with the Liquor Control Board and City Commission to implement ID scanners at bars and off sale businesses.

“Several of our establishments have gone the way of the scanners to thwart out some of these very well done and technologically astute fake IDs,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski says scanners cost $400 to $1,000.

He adds some people that have gotten caught with fake identification at bars have gone to places that don’t have them.

