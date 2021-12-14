Fargo Workforce Center celebrates freshly renovated space

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Job Service North Dakota and The Chamber celebrate a freshly remodeled space in the Fargo Workforce Center.

Modular walls were added to help visitors better navigate certain services and resources.

Along with the ribbon cutting, tours were offered.

The company provides specific services to meet workforce needs.

“The average pay is over $28 an hour in our area here so it is a great time to be working. If there is anybody that is out there that is thinking about working or wants to work, we are here for you and will help you navigate that. If you need training to up-skill, to get a better job, we are here to help you with that too,” Workforce Center Manger Carey Fry said.

Job Service North Dakota provides workforce and unemployment services in nine workforce centers.