Police ask for help in identifying Moorhead KFC burglar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police have released surveillance photos of a recent burglary at the KFC at 719 Main Ave. in Moorhead.

On December 8, someone broke into the restaurant at approximately 5:30 am.

Entry was gained by opening a window. Capt. Deric Swenson says the burglar was able to access the till and remove an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Moorhead Police Dept. is asking anyone with information to call 218-299-5120 and speak to an on-duty supervisor.