Ulen-Hitterdal superintendent charged with trespassing at school in Karlstad

Ryan Baron

KARLSTAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Superintendent of Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools has been charged with trespassing on school property in Karlstad, Minn.

Court documents say 39-year-old Ryan Baron illegally entered Tri County School in Karlstad on Oct. 21.

According to the citation, Baron was inside the school at approximately 1:00 a.m. The citation says Baron admitted he was inside the school during an interview with investigators.

Baron is a former superintendent at Tri-County Public Schools. It’s not known why Baron was inside the school, more than 100 miles from Ulen.

Messages left for Baron and officials at Tri-County public schools were not returned.