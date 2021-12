West Fargo Takes City Bragging Rights With Pair of Wins Over Sheyenne

Both Packers teams stay undefeated on the year

WEST FARGO, N.D — A battle between undefeated teams tonight who both play in the same city, West Fargo and Sheyenne.

Both Packers teams come out with wins as the boys win on the road, 77-62, while the girls take it at home, 73-52, over the Mustangs.

The boys and girls squads are now 3-0 to start their seasons.