Leak reported by company fined for state’s largest oil spill

BISMARCK, N.D. – The company responsible for the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history has reported a leak from a pipeline within two miles of the record discharge in 2015.

The latest spill from a Summit Midstream Partners pipeline leaked saltwater onto agricultural land “very close to the creek” contaminated by the record spill reported north of Williston. The pipeline company and the state are monitoring Blacktail Creek.

There were no signs the saltwater had reached the creek as of Tuesday morning. The spill is estimated to be about 7,400 gallons.

The 2014 spill discharged more than 29 million gallons of drilling wastewater and contaminated more than 30 miles of Missouri River tributaries as well as land and groundwater.