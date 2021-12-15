Mapleton City Council delays decision on fire chief’s removal

Kayla Cross

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) – The Mapleton City Council on Tuesday voted to delays a decision on whether to remove Fire Chief Kayla Cross until her DUI refusal case is finished.

Mayor Andrew Draeger says the city council decided to wait until Cross’ criminal case is resolved before taking action. He says the council could remove Cross from the volunteer position by a simple majority.

Cross was charged with misdemeanor DUI refusal after a Nov. 13 crash that seriously injured a woman in West Fargo.

Cross is also a battalion fire chief in Moorhead, Minnesota. Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli says Cross was placed on leave Friday.

Cross has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not been set.